Teen found shot in leg in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A teenager was found shot in the leg in East Pittsburgh early Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers were notified around 2:50 a.m. of a 17-year-old boy shot in the 1000 block of Wolfe Avenue.

The teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police said the preliminary investigation shows the shooting may have taken place in East Pittsburgh, but the exact location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

