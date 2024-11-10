Teen girl accused of trying to stab mother to death in Indiana County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen girl is accused of trying to kill her mother in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Graceton Village Road in Center Township at 10:03 p.m. Saturday for reports of a domestic dispute.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a 41-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police believe her 14-year-old daughter was the one who stabbed her.

The mother was flown to Allegheny General Hospital and is in critical condition.

The girl has been charged with attempted homicide. Her name has not been released at this time.

The Indiana County Probation Department is working on the case.

