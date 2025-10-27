Teen girl stabbed with scissors at school, another teen girl in custody

PITTSBURGH — A teen girl is in a hospital and another teen girl is in police custody after a stabbing at a school in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police, medics and firefighters were called to New Outlook Academy on the 900 block of Agnew Road in the Hays neighborhood for reports of a stabbing at 2:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl was found with multiple stab wounds to the hands and head. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say their investigation so far indicates a 14-year-old girl stabbed her with a pair of scissors. She was taken into custody and is expected to face charges.

The New Outlook Academy released a statement saying, in part: “We are thankful for [paradmedics’] immediate assistance. We have no further comment at this time.”

