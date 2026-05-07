Verona police officer taken to hospital after struggle with suspect

VERONA, Pa. — A Verona police officer was taken to the hospital after a struggle with a suspect on Thursday.

According to the Verona Police Department, officers were called to the Rivertown Shopping Center for a disturbance inside around 2:42 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man who was “reportedly highly intoxicated and shouting racial slurs at people,” the department says.

When officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly became combative and had to be physically subdued after a taser was deployed.

When officers arrived at the police station, the man began resisting again, the department says.

During the struggle, an officer was injured and had to be taken to a hospital.

The man now faces several charges, including ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

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