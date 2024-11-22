Teen, man identified as suspects involved in multiple thefts from vehicles in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers have identified two people they believe were involved in a series of thefts in Indiana County.

Troopers received reports of a gun, credit cards and a purse being stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.

The stolen credit cards were then used at a Sheetz where video surveillance video helped identify an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy as suspects.

A search warrant was issued for a house in White Township after these suspects were identified. Troopers found the items that were missing from the initial report, an extra stolen gun with a scratched-off serial number, more stolen credit cards, ammunition, IDs and marijuana.

Police believe those items were also stolen from unlocked vehicles in the White Township area.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and store guns safely.

Anyone who had property stolen from their vehicle recently is asked to contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group