PITTSBURGH — A teen was shot in Homewood South on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 700 block of Susquehanna Street at around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

