Teen shot in leg overnight in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A teen was shot in the leg overnight in Aliquippa.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Wilker Avenue and 6th Avenue.

PSP says Aliquippa police officers were nearby when “suspects” in the street fired multiple shots toward a home. Those officers found a 16-year-old shot in the leg.

He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

State police are investigating the shooting.

