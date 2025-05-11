Teen shot in leg overnight in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A teen was shot in the leg overnight in Aliquippa.
According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Wilker Avenue and 6th Avenue.
PSP says Aliquippa police officers were nearby when “suspects” in the street fired multiple shots toward a home. Those officers found a 16-year-old shot in the leg.
He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
State police are investigating the shooting.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group