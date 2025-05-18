Teen shot overnight in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — A 13-year-old boy was shot overnight in the South Side Slopes.

Per Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, a ShotSpotter detected one possible round fired near Magdalene and Oporto streets just before 2:45 a.m.

Responding officers found the boy laying in the street shot in the chin and chest.

Officers treated the boy until medics could take him to the hospital. Officials say he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Violent Crime Units are investigating.

