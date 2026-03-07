Teen stabbed as large group watches illegal burnouts in East Liberty, police say

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a teen was found stabbed during a gathering in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were called to the area near the Target on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue for a reported stabbing around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When those officers arrived, around 200 young people watching vehicles performing illegal burnouts in the street started fleeing, the official said.

The officers then located a 17-year-old male, stabbed in the back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A 19-year-old male, who the official said was identified as a possible suspect, was reportedly punched, kicked and pistol-whipped by 10 people. He was also taken to a hospital in stable condition for head, jaw and neck pain.

The Pittsburgh Police Crime Scene Unit has since processed the area for evidence. Officers are currently reviewing information gathered on scene and reviewing videos of the incident.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

