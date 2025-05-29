Teen stable after being found shot in thigh in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a teen was found shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s East Hills area.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says a 15-year-old boy was found in the 600 block of Haverhill Street on Wednesday afternoon, shot in the upper thigh.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department determined the shooting took place in Wilkinsburg, on the 1500 block of Center Street.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

