Local

Teenager hospitalized after hitting deer with dirt bike in Washington Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Lawrence County map Lawrence County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A 17-year-old was flown to the hospital after he hit a deer while riding a dirt bike in Washington Township.

According to Pennsylvania state police in New Castle, the teenager from Volant was riding his dirt bike on state Route 956 just before 7 p.m. Friday when he hit a deer in the roadway.

State police said the driver lost control and was thrown from the dirt bike.

State police also said he was improperly wearing a helmet that came off during the crash.

The teenager was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital with suspected major injuries. There’s currently no word on his condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania high school football player dies week after collapsing during game
  • Woman dead after crash in North Versailles
  • Emergency crews battle fire at recycling plant in Neville Township
  • VIDEO: ‘It’s been very successful’ Pittsburgh Police make ‘South Side entertainment patrol’ permanent
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read