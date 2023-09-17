Teenager hospitalized after hitting deer with dirt bike in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A 17-year-old was flown to the hospital after he hit a deer while riding a dirt bike in Washington Township.

According to Pennsylvania state police in New Castle, the teenager from Volant was riding his dirt bike on state Route 956 just before 7 p.m. Friday when he hit a deer in the roadway.

State police said the driver lost control and was thrown from the dirt bike.

State police also said he was improperly wearing a helmet that came off during the crash.

The teenager was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital with suspected major injuries. There’s currently no word on his condition.

