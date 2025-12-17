Temperatures climb into 60s on Thursday, but dip back below freezing on Friday

PITTSBURGH — A rollercoaster temperature ride will bring a big warm-up on Thursday, with high temperatures climbing near 60 degrees, not far from the Dec. 18 record high of 63 degrees, set back in 1967.

Rain showers return before sunset with a band of heavy rain and high winds expected overnight into early Friday morning. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible.

Colder air rushes in Friday, changing rain showers to snow showers early in the morning, with a coating to less than an inch of new snow possible through the morning commute. Temperatures will fall below freezing by mid-morning Friday, so watch for isolated slick spots.

