Temperatures climb near the 90s on Friday but humidity levels improve

PITTSBURGH — Another surge of summer heat will push temperatures back near 90 on Friday, but humidity levels will not be bad so enjoy some time outdoors.

Hot weather sticks around through the weekend and by Sunday, humidity levels will creep back up, making it feel more like the low to mid-90s.

A scattered shower or isolated storm may move through the area on Sunday but the day will not be a washout.

Another system will bring showers and storms on Tuesday, with a better chance for widespread rain in the area.

