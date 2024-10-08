Temperatures drop to 40s for few mornings starting Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Sweater weather continues the next couple of mornings with many areas starting in the 40s the next few mornings.

Sunshine will push daytime highs into the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday.

A reinforcing shot of cool air will funnel into the region later in the week and frost could be added to the forecast early Thursday and early Friday as temperatures in much of the area drop into the 30s.

Severe Weather Team 11 will also be tracking the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton across Florida as much of the central part of the sunshine state will be inundated with heavy rain and hurricane force winds Wednesday into Thursday.

