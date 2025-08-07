Temperatures heat up Friday, humidity remains low

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will be warming up a bit Friday and Saturday, but humidity will still be relatively low so it will still be a pleasant start to the weekend.

Hotter weather moves in Sunday, along with an uptick in humidity and the combination will make it feel more like the low 90s.

The heat and humidity stick around through the middle of next week with highs in the low 90s so plan for the hot weather. Showers and a few storms will move back in on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group