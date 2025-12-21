Temperatures hover around freezing on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Wind chills are falling through the 20s this morning and may be in the teens when some people wake up. Temperatures will be steady around the freezing mark in the afternoon, which is a good 10 to 15 degrees colder than Saturday.

Winds will settle a bit tonight, allowing overnight lows to dip into the upper teens/low 20s. Monday will be seasonable with a chance for a passing snow shower during the afternoon ahead of the next system.

That system won’t have much moisture to work with, but it may bring a brief period of mix late Monday night, which may include a little snow or freezing rain for areas north of Pittsburgh, particularly counties along I-80. Slick spots are possible, although by daybreak Tuesday, most of us will just see a few rain showers.

The week will be dominated by moderating temperatures, with highs pushing into the 50s by Christmas Day. Showers remain possible, but it won’t be a washout. Colder and more seasonable air is forecast to return by next weekend.

