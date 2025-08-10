Temperatures near 90s at start of workweek

PITTSBURGH — It will be very warm this evening with temperatures in the 80s through sunset. Mostly clear tonight, warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunny and hot conditions are expected again on Monday; high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

The heat continues Tuesday with slightly higher humidity, temperatures will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel more like the low 90s.

Stray showers are possible late Tuesday afternoon or early evening, mainly east and south of Pittsburgh.

The next best chance for scattered showers and a few storms will arrive on Wednesday.

