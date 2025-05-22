Temperatures plunge Thursday as on-and-off rain continues

Allow for extra time and take caution while traveling Wednesday night and Thursday morning due to wet roadways. Remember, never drive through flood waters!

Rain will continue on and off through Thursday as temperatures plunge well below average. Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s Thursday or Friday as clouds linger through the end of the week.

Temperatures and conditions will improve somewhat over the Memorial Day weekend. Clouds break for more sunshine with dry conditions; highs will be in the 60s.

