Temperatures to stay in 80s through sunset; clouds increasing tonight with chance of thundershowers

PITTSBURGH — It’s very warm this evening and a bit humid. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through sunset. Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of a few stray t-showers mainly south and east of Pittsburgh. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

It’ll still be warm and humid Sunday, ahead of the cold front that will move through in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon hours, and thunder can’t be ruled out.

Big changes will follow the front with much cooler and comfortable air settling in for the next week. On Monday and Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. However, you can’t rule out a few lake effect rain showers, as much cooler air will be moving over the warm lakes early in the week.

We will have an autumn feeling throughout the week with highs in the 70s. Plus, expect a few chilly nights ahead. Lows will dip to around 50 degrees, and some spots will even drop to the 40s to start Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

