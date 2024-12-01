Temperatures won’t get out of 30s on Sunday; even colder weather expected next week

PITTSBURGH — Sunday brings another cold morning with wind chills in the upper single digits and teens. We should enjoy more sunshine today, but highs will only rebound into the low 30s.

A shift in winds aloft will bring back snow showers on Monday, especially north of Pittsburgh where a few slick spots could develop.

The next area of low pressure is expected to bring more rain/snow showers late Wednesday. Behind this system, it will turn very cold for late week, with wind chills potentially in the single digits again by Friday. Get ready for a chilly week!

