Temporary flight restriction in effect for U.S. Open; state police warn drone pilots

OAKMONT, Pa. — Flying drones around the U.S. Open at Oakmont is “strictly prohibited,” police say.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that a temporary flight restriction is in effect over Oakmont Country Club for the duration of the U.S. Open.

State police gave these details about the TFR:

Location: Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont Country Club Radius: 1 nautical mile from the center of Oakmont

1 nautical mile from the center of Oakmont Altitude: From ground level up to 1,000 feet

From ground level up to 1,000 feet Effective: Entire duration of the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open began today with practice rounds and will run through Sunday.

State police say operating drones (unmanned aircraft systems) in the TFR zone is strictly prohibited. Violators will be subject to enforcement by the FAA and other law enforcement agencies on site.

Police advise visitors to the U.S. Open not to fly drones in the restricted airspace.

You can find more information about FAA drone regulations at www.faa.gov/uas.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group