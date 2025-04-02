Temporary Pittsburgh Zoo exhibit takes guests to the Ice Age, brings extinct animals back to life

PITTSBURGH — A new temporary exhibit at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium takes visitors back in time to come face-to-face with incredible extinct animals.

Ice Age: Frozen in Time runs from April 14 through Sept. 1. It’s set 2.58 million years back in time, to the deep freeze of the Pleistocene epoch, featuring more than 50 animated, life-like prehistoric figures meant to recreate the sights and sounds of the era. Some of the incredible animals highlighted in the exhibit include mammoths, mastodons, saber-tooth cats and ground sloths.

“You will be amazed to see how massive these animals were. The size of a mammoth’s tusks or a saber-tooth cat’s teeth is truly incredible to see firsthand,” said Director of Special Projects and Events Sam Holloway.

While also visually stunning, the exhibit is also educational and guests will learn fascinating facts about the animals and how they adapted to the frigid, icy environment.

A ticket to the temporary exhibit is $9 plus Zoo admission, or a flat $8 for Members.

