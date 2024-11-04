Temporary restraining order will pause the closure of Charleroi Pyrex plant, AG’s office announces

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A temporary restraining order will pause the closing of the Pyrex manufacturing plant in Charleroi, pending a further court order, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

A federal district court granted the restraining order, which prevents owner Anchor Hocking Holdings, and its private equity partner, Centre Lane Partners, from removing equipment from the plant before the next scheduled hearing.

Anchor Hocking plans to move the equipment to its facilities in Ohio, which Henry’s office says will impact about 300 employees.

The court agreed with the attorney general’s office that at this stage in the case, removing the equipment would cause “immediate and irreparable injury.”

“The closure of this longtime manufacturing hub will have permanent impact on the Charleroi community and surrounding neighborhoods, which depend on the plant for employment that is vital to the local economy and prosperity of families living there,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office intervened in plans to close what is the only large-scale manufacturing operation in that area, and we are very pleased that the federal district court agreed with our position.”

A hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction is scheduled for Nov. 12.

