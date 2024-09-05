Glass plant in Charleroi to close, leaving hundreds without jobs

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Hundreds of people are being laid off as a Washington County glass plant prepares to close.

“It’s very overwhelming, stressful. I’ve got this sick feeling inside,” said employee Cody Nichols, who has worked at the Corelle glass plant making Pyrex bakeware for the last decade.

Wednesday, Nichols and many others learned their time at the century-old Charleroi facility is coming to an end.

“It wasn’t a small facility so to just up and shut down is pretty big,” Nichols said.

United Steelworkers Local 53-G Union Vice President Daniele Byrne tells Channel 11 that representatives from management met with employees at the plant Wednesday and told them the facility would be closing by the end of the year and machinery would be moved to the Anchor Hocking plant in Lancaster, OH, also owned by Centre Lane Partners, starting in just eight days.

Byrne says more than 300 people work at the Charleroi plant, which was founded by the Macbeth-Evans Glass Company 136 years ago.

“A place like this that makes quality glassware, you would think they’d be around forever like they have been,” Nichols said. “Just like that, it’s all gone.”

According to union reps, employees were told there could possibly be up to 150 jobs available at the Anchor Hocking plant in Ohio.

Byrne says ownership told employees it’s too expensive to operate both facilities.

“Over 300 people are going to be losing their jobs. It’s just a big shock. I’m like shocked,” Nichols said.

Channel 11 reached out to Centre Lane Partners and Anchor Hocking about the impending closure but has not heard back.

