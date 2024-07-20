Local

Temps to reach mid-80s Saturday, low humidity continues

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Mid to high-level clouds will dominate our sky throughout the day. A few showers will pop up later this morning, mainly over the higher elevation areas southeast of Pittsburgh. Most of us won’t see any rain, and it will feel pretty nice with highs in the low to mid-80s and low humidity.

Clouds will leave us tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the 50s for some people on Sunday morning. Thanks to more sunshine, temperatures will turn a little warmer on Sunday afternoon, but it shouldn’t feel too bad.

Humidity starts to ramp up next week with a shift in wind direction. A few thunderstorms could pop as early as Monday, with a daily chance for much-needed showers and storms continuing through mid-week.

