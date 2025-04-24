Temps will soar into the 80s Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to crank up the AC today. Temps will soar into the 80s in much of the area by late this afternoon, making it feel more like July than late April. Fortunately, it will not be muggy. So, the evening hours will cool off nicely as the sun begins to set.

Rain and a few thunderstorms return to the area Friday and will linger into early Saturday. No widespread severe weather is expected, but any thunderstorm could produce heavy rain, lightning and some wind gusts.

The bulk of the weekend will be dry but cooler with highs in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

