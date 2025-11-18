Tennessee man sentenced for coercing Pittsburgh girl to engage in sexual activity

PITTSBURGH — A Tennessee man will spend more than a decade imprisoned for coercing a Pittsburgh child to engage in sexual activity.

The Department of Justice announced a 12-year sentence for Terron Slatton, 26, of South Pittsburg, Tenn., on Tuesday. His prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Slatton pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity back in June.

The court states that in December 2022, Slatton contacted a 10-year-old Pittsburgh girl, enticing her to engage in sexual activity. During their online conversations, the court says Slatton discussed sex with the child and solicited sexually explicit images from her. He also suggested meeting in person to engage in sexual activity.

