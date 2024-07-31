Tennis player with Pittsburgh connections eliminated from women’s doubles, ending her Olympic run

PARIS — The Olympic run for a tennis player with Pittsburgh connections has ended.

Jessica Pegula, whose family lived in Pittsburgh for years, and Coco Gauff were defeated by Czechia’s Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova in the second round of women’s doubles on Wednesday morning.

Pegula and Gauff have also been eliminated from the women’s singles, leaving Danielle Collins as the only American woman left in the competition.

