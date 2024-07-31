Local

Tennis player with Pittsburgh connections eliminated from women’s doubles, ending her Olympic run

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula of the United States play Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their women's doubles match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP)

PARIS — The Olympic run for a tennis player with Pittsburgh connections has ended.

Jessica Pegula, whose family lived in Pittsburgh for years, and Coco Gauff were defeated by Czechia’s Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova in the second round of women’s doubles on Wednesday morning.

Pegula and Gauff have also been eliminated from the women’s singles, leaving Danielle Collins as the only American woman left in the competition.

