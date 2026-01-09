Testing for asbestos at Pittsburgh Traffic Division Building comes back negative

PITTSBURGH — Environmental testing came back negative for asbestos for the Pittsburgh Traffic Division Building in the Strip District.

On Friday, the building was deemed safe and employees were cleared to return.

According to the mayor’s chief of staff, public works crews were repairing a hole in the ground of the building, located on Liberty Avenue, on Wednesday.

Dan Gilman said crews were ventilating the site, and as they were digging, they found what appeared to be asbestos.

The building was evacuated out of precaution after the discovery.

At this time, it is unclear what substance was found.

