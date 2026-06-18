Texas man charged with bringing gun to Pittsburgh International Airport without valid permit

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Texas man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police said charges were filed against Liam Grant, 23, of Royse City, Texas, on Thursday.

TSA agents reported finding a handgun in his carry-on bag at 10:08 a.m. It was found at the security checkpoint.

Police said Grant did not have a valid carry permit.

Grant, and anyone else charged with bringing a gun into an airport security checkpoint, faces fines of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

The FBI has also been brought in to investigate.

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