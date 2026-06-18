Local

Texas man charged with bringing gun to Pittsburgh International Airport without valid permit

By WPXI.com News Staff
Texas man charged with bringing gun to Pittsburgh International Airport without valid permit A Texas man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun to the Pittsburgh International Airport. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Texas man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police said charges were filed against Liam Grant, 23, of Royse City, Texas, on Thursday.

TSA agents reported finding a handgun in his carry-on bag at 10:08 a.m. It was found at the security checkpoint.

Police said Grant did not have a valid carry permit.

Grant, and anyone else charged with bringing a gun into an airport security checkpoint, faces fines of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

The FBI has also been brought in to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read