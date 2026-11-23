Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is reminding pet owners that some traditional Thanksgiving foods pose serious health hazards to dogs and cats.

Dr. Miguel Ortiz, director of veterinary medicine at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, noted that holiday gatherings create unique risks because homes often experience elevated noise, crowds and food preparation.

“Thanksgiving is a time when pets are often surrounded by more people, more food, and more activity than usual,” Ortiz said. “Even well-meaning guests can accidentally share something that isn’t safe for an animal. A small amount of certain foods can cause significant health problems, so the best approach is to keep pets away from the holiday spread and stick to treats made specifically for them.”

While small portions of plain, boneless and skinless white turkey meat are generally safe, HARP warns against sharing dark meat, skin or meat prepared with seasonings. Cooked poultry bones should never be given to animals, as they can easily splinter and cause choking or serious internal tears.

Spices and seasonings commonly found in gravy, stuffing, potatoes and casseroles also present a threat. Garlic, onions, leeks and chives are toxic to cats and dogs and can damage their red blood cells, even when consumed in small amounts.

If making rolls or bread, the unbaked dough also poses a hazard. As raw yeast dough rises, it expands inside the stomach, which can result in painful abdominal bloating and life-threatening complications. The fermentation process inside the animal’s digestive tract can also generate alcohol, creating a danger of alcohol poisoning.

Rich and fatty ingredients frequently used throughout the meal require caution as well. Butter, cream, gravy, bacon and poultry skin can cause more than mild digestive upset. Ingesting high-fat dishes can trigger pancreatitis in pets, a painful inflammation of the pancreas that necessitates immediate veterinary medical care.

Holiday desserts and baked goods often contain ingredients that are poisonous to animals. Pies, cookies and fruitcakes may incorporate chocolate, raisins, currants and the artificial sweetener xylitol, which is sometimes labeled as birch sugar. Pet owners should keep all desserts securely out of reach.

To reduce accidental ingestion, HARP recommends keeping household trash cans tightly secured and instructing visiting holiday guests not to feed pets table scraps.

The organization advises owners whose pets eat harmful substances to contact a veterinarian or an emergency animal hospital immediately rather than waiting for physical symptoms to develop. Owners can also seek guidance from the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435, where a consultation fee may apply.

Pet owners looking to include their animals in festivities can offer plain, unseasoned alternatives in moderation. Safe festive options include baby carrots, green beans, cooked sweet potatoes, plain pumpkin purée without pie spices and apple slices served without seeds or the core.

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