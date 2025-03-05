‘The Thaw’: Pittsburgh’s new 3-weekend festival to celebrate the end of winter

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has announced a new three-weekend festival to celebrate the end of winter and welcome the warmth of spring.

“The Thaw” will transform Market Square on March 8-9, 15-17 and 21-23.

Ice sculptures, music, activities for kids and even the burning of a snowman will all be a part of the festivities.

Here is a breakdown of the events scheduled for each weekend:

WEEKEND 1 (March 8-9): ICE & SNOW CELEBRATION

Family-friendly by day, music-driven by night, the first weekend of The Thaw celebrates the magic of ice and snow. Market Square will come alive with awe-inspiring ice sculptures, live carvings, and an 18-foot ice luge for kids. Celebrate all the magic of winter – before we show it the door! The entertainment lineup includes:

Saturday, March 8: Billy Price (8-9:30 p.m.)

Sunday, March 9: Beauty Slap (6-6:45 p.m. & 7-7:45 p.m.)

Kids can enjoy a variety of activities from 12-4 p.m., including arts and crafts, science experiments, and an instrument petting zoo.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Ice Creations: Watch the artists from Ice Creations carve intricate sculptures live at 1:30 p.m.

and 3:30 p.m. each day.

The Lounge: Fun continues with drag shows (Saturday), plus pub trivia (Sunday).

Photo Opportunities: Interactive ice sculptures and a large inflatable snow globe will offer the

perfect backdrop for selfies.

WEEKEND 2 (March 15-17): SHAMROCK & ROLL

Opening at 5pm on Saturday, March 15, a celebration of Irish culture and music takes over Market Square, with performances from the best local Irish bands. With Irish whiskey tastings, an authentic ‘Pub On The Square’, and a pop-up cocktail lounge, this weekend promises to be a blarney good time!

Saturday, March 15: The Low Kings (8-10 p.m.)

Sunday, March 16: Rich Patrick Trio (1-2:30 p.m.), Bealtaine (3:30-5 p.m.), Z Town Street Band (6:30-8 p.m.)

Monday, March 17: Michael Lindner (5-6:30 p.m.), Bastard Bearded Irishmen (7:30-9 p.m.)

The Lounge will be filled with Irish cheer throughout the weekend, with additional tastings and surprises yet to be announced.

WEEKEND 3 (March 21-23): WARM UP MUSIC FESTIVAL

The grand finale of The Thaw brings a fiery celebration of music and a ceremonial snowman burning to welcome the first days of spring. This high-energy weekend features live music, fire pits, and stunning fire performances.

Friday, March 21: Paging Doctor Moon (6:30-7:30 p.m.), Sneezy (8:30-10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 22: Posterchild (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Tony from Bowling (3:30-5 p.m.), Illiterate Light (8:30-10 p.m.)

Sunday, March 23: Melissa Quinn Fox (1:30-3 p.m.), Hillbilly Biscuits (4-5:30 p.m.), Dani Rose (6:30-8 p.m.)

Fire Performances: Flow n’at will light up the weekend with fire performances at various times, including the ceremonial burning of a snowman on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES & ACTIVITIES:

Ice Creations: Marvel at ice sculptures and take part in interactive photo ops.

Fire Performances: Experience mesmerizing fire performances from Flow n’at.

Family Fun: Kids can enjoy craft activities, face painting, and special educational programs from local organizations like the Pittsburgh Zoo, Carnegie Science Center, and more.

The Lounge: Join the fun with rotating drag performances, trivia, an Irish pub experience, specialty themed cocktails, and more throughout each weekends

