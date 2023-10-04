Local

These are the 9 highest-earning large ZIP codes in the Pittsburgh region

By Ethan Lott – Data Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline

PITTSBURGH — There are nine large neighborhoods — ZIP codes with populations over 10,000 — in the region that top $100,000 in median annual household income.

The neighborhoods make up part of the North Hills and South Hills, as well as southern Butler County and western Westmoreland County.

Tops among large enclaves is Wexford (15090) in the North Hills, with a median income of $132,954, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Upper St. Clair (15241) is the only other large community topping $130,000, coming in at $132,809. Butler County’s 16046, covering Mars and Seven Fields, is third, with a median household income of $126,259.

Read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

