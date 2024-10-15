These banks have the most Pittsburgh branches — you may be surprised

PITTSBURGH — Recent regulatory data revealed shakeups among the largest banks in the Pittsburgh metro according to deposits, but the region is also poised for major shifts by branch networks.

When it comes to bricks and mortar, the region’s largest bank could be dethroned within a few years and the top 10 financial institutions may soon include a credit union.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. had 95 branches here as of June 30, the end of the FDIC’s fiscal year, and ranked No. 1. F.N.B. Corp. was second with 82, and Citizens Financial Group, which had held the top spot for a decade until a few years ago, dropped to third place. More than a third of Citizens’ branches here had been in-store sites at Giant Eagle supermarkets, but over half of those have been replaced during the past two years by virtual assistant kiosks. It closed seven last year.

