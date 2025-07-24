‘They are my family’: Caretaker saves paralyzed client from house fire in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One of the survivors of a Fayette County house fire is speaking out after the harrowing incident. He hopes that, by sharing his story, he can encourage others to be prepared and have a plan.

“I’m going to go on. I was there for a reason and I’m still here for a reason,” said Anthony Masterbray.

Masterbray is the caretaker for a paralyzed man. He’s lived alongside the man, his father and his mother for 15 years.

“They are my family,” said Masterbray.

The fire began around 2 a.m. July 16 on Miles Road in Dunbar Township.

Masterbray says that, when he and the father realized he physically could not carry the son out of the home, Masterbray told the father to get help and that he would stay inside the burning home with his son, sharing the son’s oxygen tank to stay alive.

“I told him now, ‘You take a few breaths and then I’m gonna take a breath, and you’re gonna hold your breath, and I’m gonna breathe for a little while — back-and-forth back-and-forth for what seemed to be an hour,” said Masterbray.

Masterbray says he believes the training he received years ago to become a volunteer firefighter saved lives.

“I couldn’t let my fear be realized by the father, nor did I want to transmit it to my client, so I had to put on a brave face and say we’re gonna get through this,” said Masterbray.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kalee Barnhart says Masterbray is a hero.

“Anthony stepped up, and he ran towards that fire versus running out, saving his own life,” said Barnhart.

All four were taken to the hospital. The mother died in the days following the fire.

State police say the fire is under investigation, but said it was accidental.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group