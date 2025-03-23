Troy Hill building collapses as crews battle 2-alarm fire

PITTSBURGH — A house in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood has collapsed in a 2-alarm fire.
An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police, fire and medics were sent to the 1300 block of Lowrie Street around 11:40 a.m.
The house has since completely collapsed, per public safety officials.
Photos and videos shared with Channel 11 show plumes of heavy black smoke coming from the structure before it collapsed.
At this time, public safety officials say no residents or firefighters have been hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
