Thick smoke billows from Pittsburgh home as crews work to put out flames

PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were sent to a home on the 4000 block of Penn Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Our crew on scene saw thick, dark smoke billowing from a building and flames coming out of the roof.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the fire involved two structures. One was a short-term rental property that was occupied, and the other structure was not occupied at the time.

The fire escalated to three alarms due to the cold and the toll it takes on firefighters.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and the Red Cross is assisting on scene, the spokesperson says.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

The spokesperson advises residents to be careful on nearby roads as there may be frozen water until salt trucks can respond.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

