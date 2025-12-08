Third suspect in shooting, robbery at Washington County convenience store arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The third suspect in a shooting that happened at a convenience store in Washington County has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christian Zavier Patrene, 19, of Washington, on Friday.

Police named him as one of three suspects connected with a shooting that happened at the Washington Food Mart on Chesnut Street on Nov. 30.

A woman who was playing a gambling machine at the store and was robbed, police say. She was shot multiple times during that robbery.

Patrene is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Christopher Ellis-Valperga, 18, of Washington and Julian Asbury, 17, of Washington, are also facing charges.

Ellis-Valperga was arrested on Friday and Asbury was arrested last Monday.

