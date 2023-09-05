This 110-acre equestrian estate in McMurray is for sale for over $28M (photos)

An estate property totaling 110 acres is currently for sale in McMurray for over $28 million.

The estate is located at 784 Waterdam Rd., and it is co-listed with Bonnie Loya and Kim Marie Angiulli of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The property is known as Oak Grove, inspired by the oak trees on the grounds. The equestrian estate includes facilities such as an indoor riding arena that is 80 feet by 160 feet with sand footing, an outdoor riding arena that is 250 feet by 130 feet with sand footing, 13 climate-controlled stalls with automatic watering units and heated floors, a tack room, a feeding room, a manager/office area, a lounge pace/kitchenette and a wash bay.

