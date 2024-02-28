This winter is on track to be fourth-warmest on record in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This winter is on track to be Pittsburgh’s fourth warmest on record.

When you dig into the numbers deeper, it gives you an even better picture of just how warm it’s been.

We haven’t broken any individual record highs, but our milder spells of weather have been prolonged this winter. Since the start of December, we’ve seen 64 days with a high temperature of 40 degrees or higher, the highest since 1932!

Similarly, only 35 nights fell below 30 degrees, when the average number for the whole winter is 88 days!

The lack of sustained cold has done a number to snow over the last two years. We had shy of 18 inches of snow all of last winter, with only a little over 15 inches so far this season. That’s the lowest two-year span of snowfall since the early 1930s, making this not only the warmest winter in most of our lifetimes but also one of the least snowy.

