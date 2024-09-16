Thomas Rhett bringing his ‘Better in Boots’ tour to Pittsburgh area next summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Country star Thomas Rhett is bringing his “Better in Boots” tour to the Pittsburgh area next summer.

Rhett will be joined by Tucker Wetmore on his tour.

The two will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Friday, June 13.

Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

