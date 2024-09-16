Local

Thomas Rhett bringing his ‘Better in Boots’ tour to Pittsburgh area next summer

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Country star Thomas Rhett is bringing his “Better in Boots” tour to the Pittsburgh area next summer.

Rhett will be joined by Tucker Wetmore on his tour.

The two will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Friday, June 13.

Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

Most Read