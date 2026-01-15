Thoms Run Road in Allegheny County to close for I-79 structure repair work

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thoms Run Road in Allegheny County will close for I-79 structure repair work, county officials say.

The road will close between Washington Pike (Route 50) and Neville Park Boulevard in Collier Township starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting. Closures will continue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through mid-February.

Traffic will be detoured using Washington Pike (Route 50) and Prestley Road (Route 3031).

I-79 southbound has had a right-hand lane and shoulder closure since Dec. 23 due to a bridge strike on the structure over Thoms Run Road, less than a mile north of the Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) off-ramp.

Once repair work is complete, I-79 will reopen to three lanes of traffic.

Allegheny County advises that it is not involved in the project, which is being led by PennDOT.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group