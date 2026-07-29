Thousands of blue catfish to be stocked into Ohio River in Allegheny County

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock thousands of Blue Catfish into the Ohio River in Allegheny County on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The restoration effort, established in 2022, aims to reintroduce Blue Catfish into the Ohio River basin in Pennsylvania. The fish being released are juveniles, measuring eight to 12 inches long.

Historically, Blue Catfish, capable of growing to more than 100 pounds, were present throughout the Ohio and Monongahela rivers in Pennsylvania They were also found in the lower sections of the Allegheny River.

The species was eliminated from Pennsylvania in the early 1900s due to factors including pollution and habitat alteration. The current restoration plan is specifically restricted to the species’ native range within the Ohio River basin.

Blue Catfish are considered highly invasive to other waters in Pennsylvania. Transporting these fish outside of their native range is unlawful.

To read more on the blue catfish restoration plan, click here.

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