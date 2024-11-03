Thousands celebrate Diwali at beloved temple in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Some local residents celebrated Diwali at a historic temple on Saturday.

The US Sri Venkateswara Temple of Penn Hills dates back to the 1970s.

It hosted about 2,000 people for the “Festival of Lights.”

The festival is typically celebrated with the lighting of lanterns. It holds significance for people of multiple regions across Southeast Asia.

“This is the festival in which good triumphs over evil and it has a very historic background with God Rama, and God Krishna, and a whole lot of Indian stories associated with this,” said Ram Kumar.

The temple arranged a bus from Oakland so Pitt students could join the celebration.

