PITTSBURGH — More than 8,800 participants kicked off Thanksgiving morning on Pittsburgh’s North Shore for the 2026 YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot presented by UPMC Health Plan.

The gathering stands as the largest Turkey Trot in Pennsylvania, bringing together runners, walkers and families of all ages for a morning of movement, community spirit and charitable giving.

Beyond the athletic competition, the event serves as a major effort to support local food pantries and address food insecurity throughout the greater Pittsburgh region. The event functions as a community food drive, providing resources to local families in need during the holiday.

Since 2020, the YMCA has distributed more than 18,000 pounds of food to local neighborhoods, reflecting the organization’s ongoing work to combat hunger and support area residents.

A special celebration greeted 5-mile participants as they crossed the Rachel Carson Bridge to mark the structure’s 100th birthday. Owned by Allegheny County, the bridge originally opened on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1926, under its original name, the Ninth Street Bridge. Centennial festivities along the bridge course featured a special birthday banner, festive decorations and a disc jockey entertaining participants as they ran across.

The family-friendly event offered several ways for participants to take part throughout Thursday morning. Both the 5-mile race presented by FedEx and the Double Gobble presented by Huntington Bank began at 7:30 a.m. The Double Gobble gave participants the opportunity to run both the 5-mile course and the subsequent 5K. The standard 5K presented by UPMC Health Plan started at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 1-Mile Family Fun Run presented by Busy Beaver at 9:30 a.m.

All running events began on West General Robinson Street directly in front of PNC Park, with participants finishing on North Shore Drive near the ballpark. While shorter events stayed close to the North Shore, all participants taking part in the 5-mile course and the Double Gobble crossed the Rachel Carson Bridge during their run.

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