Thousands without power in Ross Township because of broken poles, downed wires

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thousands of people are without power in Ross Township.

According to Duquesne Light Company, about 4,000 customers were in the dark as of 10:30 p.m. Those outages were first reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

DLC said multiple poles broke and wires are down but are investigating how that happened.

Power is expected to be restored within the next few hours.

