Thrash metal band Megadeth is coming to the Pittsburgh as part of a newly-announced 42-date North American tour in 2027.

The tour, titled “Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations,” is expanding its multi-year global farewell tour. The tour will feature special guests Anthrax and Kerry King.

The 42-date leg includes a stop at The Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pa., on June 7, 2027.

The announcement marks the next North American chapter of Megadeth’s multi-year global run, giving fans across the continent an opportunity to celebrate more than four decades of groundbreaking music from the heavy metal band.

The tour follows the January 2026 release of the group’s 17th and final studio album, “Megadeth,” which earned the band its first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Led by founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, Megadeth has spent more than 40 years pushing the boundaries of heavy metal with technical precision and uncompromising musicianship.

The band’s catalog includes early classic albums such as “Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?” and “Rust in Peace,” along with its latest self-titled release.

General ticket sales for the tour will begin this Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Various presales will take place ahead of those sales.

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