Local

Threat against Mars Area High School deemed not credible by police, district says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Threat against Mars Area High School deemed not credible by police, district says (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MARS, Pa. — A threat made against Mars Area High School on Wednesday has been deemed not credible by police, according to the district.

A post on the district’s website said the threat was reported anonymously.

Middlesex Township police investigated and determined the threat was non-credible.

“At this time, there is no imminent threat to the health and safety of the student body and/or staff members at Mars Area High School or at any other district buildings,” the post reads.

The district’s first day back to school is Thursday.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Search warrant served in City of Pittsburgh P-card investigation
  • Arrest made in deadly shooting of Aliquippa woman, 20, found in alley
  • Walmart slashes prices on 7,200 items
  • VIDEO: Good Samaritan who was shot 8 times after trying to help suspect has long road to recovery
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read