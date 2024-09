MCKEESPORT, Pa. — There will be an increased police presence in the McKeesport Area School District on Wednesday after a threat was made against one of the schools.

The district posted about the threat on Tuesday night.

Officials said they are cooperating with law enforcement.

Leaders did not say which school was mentioned in the threat.

