Three Former Steelers make ESPN’s All Quarter Century Team

Three former Pittsburgh Steelers players earned a spot on Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder of ESPN’s All Quarter Century NFL Team — Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu, Hall of Fame guard Alan Faneca and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. Peterson only played one season for the Steelers in 2023, but Polamalu and Faneca were legendary players for the organization in the 2000s.

Faneca played guard for the Steelers from 1998-2007 after being selected by the team in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of LSU. He won Super Bowl XL with the team, was an eight-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, and is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team, the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor, and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

“A stalwart at left guard for the Steelers before late-career spells with the Jets and Cardinals, Faneca missed only one game from 2000 on — and that was due to rest in a meaningless Week 17 contest in 2001. His six first-team All-Pro selections are more than any other left guard this quarter century,” Walder wrote.

